Polls, Ghisleri: “The No Vax movements are destined to disappear”

The Italians they are no longer afraid of pandemic but they are worried about the increase in prices and for the sake of work. She is convinced of it Alessandra Ghislerithe director of Euromedia Research which daily probes the pulse of citizens and who has noticed a decided change after two years of Covid. The fear of disease it’s almost disappeared, if not in fact at least in people’s heads. In view of the next election campaign, the topics to win second votes Ghisleri will no longer be those related to Covidbut the attention of politicians will shift to dear billsi work-related problems and the economic difficulties. “The theme of ecology – Ghisleri explains to Libero – will be crucial, but whoever wants to ride it will have to keep in mind that environmental issue it will have to go hand in hand with that of development and no one can be left behind or sacrificed on the altar of green challenge“.

“The Covid – Ghisleri continues to Libero – it is no longer the anguish of the country, it is there desire to leave again and leave it behind. Unless his violent return, the virus will play the part of him especially by leaving one greater demand for welfare and assistance: people found themselves dismayed and lonely, they need to feel protected. Movements too No Vax with the attenuation of the risks related to Covid are destined to disappear, not much will remain of those groups if the virus becomes less aggressive. The votes of M5s – Ghisleri explains – are destined to further fragment. The electorate sees the quarrels between With you And Di Maio more like one personal matter that of party, but it is not certain that the votes go to the opposition. It will be necessary to see who will be able to intercept them, many of them they did not like the governist turn“.

