In Turkey, the race for the presidency goes into a runoff. Here you will find the most important surveys.
Berlin – In Turkey, the focus in 2023 is on the presidential and parliamentary elections, which will take place in May. In May, more than 64 million Turks were called upon to cast their votes in Turkey’s 2023 elections and thus decide on their country’s political future.
The elections in Turkey were a real test, especially for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has been in power for 20 years. On May 14, he received 49.51 percent of the votes in the first round of the presidential election, his challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu got 44.88 percent. The first run-off election in Turkey’s history will now take place on May 28th.
Türkiye election 2023: polls before the runoff between Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu
The polls ahead of the runoff on May 28 are again pointing to a close race, but Erdoğan appears to be ahead. The current numbers:
|Area
|49.4
|50.6
|Ozdemir
|54:12
|45.88
|KONDA
|52.7
|47.3
|Areda
|52.4
|47.6
|DAY
|51.6
|48.4
Türkiye election 2023: Polls are wrong – Erdoğan with the best result
For the first time in his tenure, Erdoğan did not go into the election as the clear favourite. Perhaps that was also the reason why Erdoğan spoke of a “fateful choice”. The country is struggling with massive inflation and high unemployment. In addition, after the severe earthquakes in February, the opposition was not sparing in criticizing the government’s crisis management. The polls ahead of the presidential election indicated that opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu could win the election. Loud PolitPro Erdoğan was behind in the average of all polls.
Polls ahead of Turkey’s elections: It’s getting tight for Erdoğan
In the elections in Turkey, the incumbent President Erdoğan ran with his Islamic conservative party AKP in an electoral alliance called the “People’s Alliance”. This alliance is made up of various parties, including the ultra-nationalist MHP, the nationalist-religious BBP and the Islamist YRP. On the other side of the political landscape, an alliance called the “Six-Tisch” has formed, consisting of several opposition parties, including the largest opposition party CHP, the national conservative Iyi party, and DEVA, GP, DP and SP.
For a short time, the opposition alliance threatened to break up over the question of the presidential candidate. Ultimately, however, it was clear that opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu would run against Erdoğan. The pro-Kurdish opposition party HDP has not submitted its own candidate and instead supports the opposition alliance.
Türkiye election: the alliances
- “People’s Alliance”: Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi (AKP), Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi (MHP), Büyük Birlik Partisi (BBP), Yeniden Refah Partisi (YRP)
- “Six Table”: Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi (CHP), İyi Partisi (İyi), Demokrasi ve Atılım Partisi (Deva), Gelecek Partisi (GP), Demokratie Parti (DP), Saadet Partisi (SP)
Türkiye election: Current polls for the presidential election
Here are the poll results again for Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu, not counting the other candidates running for the highest office in Turkey. If neither Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu achieve an absolute majority, both will go to a runoff. The results are given in percent. Note: Ten days before the election (May 4), a ban on public opinion polls comes into effect.
|MetroPOLL
|46.9
|49.1
|Area
|46.1
|49.1
|ALF
|44.7
|51.2
|Artıbir
|44.6
|50.1
|ADA
|50.6
|44.8
|İVEM
|48.6
|46.9
|KONDA
|43.7
|49.3
|SAROS
|44.5
|49.96
|DAY
|44.7
|50.2
|MAC
|45.4
|50.9
|AtlasIntel
|44.8
|44.1
|AR-G
|46.4
|49.1
|SER-AR
|44.3
|52.7
|SONAR
|48.8
|44.1
|ASAL
|49.1
|46.3
|HBS
|47.5
|47.0
|ORC
|44.6
|48.0
|Yoneylem
|42.5
|48.6
|aksoy
|41:9
|47.3
|Sosyo policy
|44.1
|51.7
|Optimal
|48.6
|44.1
|Gezici
|44.6
|48.7
|TEAM
|44.4
|47.4
|TUSIAR
|48.7
|46.6
|BULGU
|41.5
|49.5
|Piar
|47.1
|49.4
Türkiye election: Current polls for the parliamentary elections
The polls for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Turkey paint a very mixed picture. In some polls, the “Six-Table” alliance ranks ahead of the “People’s Alliance,” while in others it’s the other way around. However, none of the alliances achieved an absolute majority. Thus, the pro-Kurdish opposition party HDP could be decisive and act as a tip of the scales. The results of the polls are given as a percentage.
|Areda
|46.5
|38.6
|ADA
|50.8
|33.5
|İvem
|48.8
|37.4
|KONDA
|44.0
|39.9
|SAROS
|43.9
|40.1
|Avrasya
|44.1
|41.6
|MAC
|45.2
|42.7
|AR-G
|41.0
|44.4
|Ozdemir
|47.4
|33.4
|ASAL
|48.0
|34.9
|ORC
|41.8
|43.5
|Yoneylem
|43.1
|40.5
|Optimal
|48.3
|37.1
|aksoy
|41.5
|41.1
|Sosyo policy
|33.8
|45.1
|TEAM
|44.8
|39.1
|TUSIAR
|48.7
|35.5
|Bulgu / Sozcu
|41.8
|42.1
|Artibir
|41.8
|41.6
Türkiye election 2018: AKP loses majority in parliament
Although the ruling AKP lost its majority in the parliamentary elections in 2018, it was able to compensate for this with the seats of the MHP. The largest opposition party, CHP, also had to accept a drop in votes. However, the newly founded IYI party and the pro-Kurdish HDP also entered parliament. Incumbent Erdoğan won the first round of the presidential election with 52.6 percent of the votes. (cs)
Machine assistance was used for this editorial-written article. The article was carefully reviewed by editor Bona Hyun before publication.
