The far-right Alternative for Germany party won a regional election for the first time, taking between 30.5 and 33.5 percent of the vote in the state of Thuringia, exit polls showed on Sunday.

Initial estimates by the German television channel One indicated that the elections in the eastern German state of Thuringia resulted in the Alternative for Germany party topping the list of the strongest parties in the state, followed by the Christian Democratic Party, and then the newly founded “Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance” party.

Polls also showed the party’s result was close to that of the Christian Democratic Union in the state of Saxony, where regional elections were also held on Sunday.

The Social Democratic Party, to which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz belongs, won between 6.5 and 8.5 percent of the votes in the two states.