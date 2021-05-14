The new polls from ARD are a small glimmer of hope for the Union. Recently, the Greens were often ahead. Will that change now?

Berlin – The Greens were happy about position one in previous polls. A few days ago, however, the RTL / ntv trend barometer showed that the environmental party’s lead was melting. Survey results of the ARD “Germany trend” now show another ray of hope for Laschet and the Union for the upcoming federal election.

With 25 percent, the Greens remain the strongest party in the survey, but the Union is catching up. CDU and CSU are at 24 percent. This means that only one percentage point separates the two front runners from one another. But that’s not all: Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet and the Union can also look forward to another value of the “Germany trend” for the ARD morning magazine.

ARD “Germany trend”: Almost a third of Germans want a union-led alliance

The SPD comes in the survey results of the ARD on 15 percent. Eleven percent voted for the AfD. The left got seven percent of the vote, the FDP twelve percent. When asked which of the three parties with ambitions for the Chancellery should lead the next government coalition, 31 percent answered that they prefer an alliance with the CDU / CSU. This enabled the Union to clearly differentiate itself from the other parties. 21 percent voted for the Greens on this question, while the SPD received 17 percent of the vote.

Older citizens in particular would like to form a coalition with the CDU / CSU. At 36 percent, this age group preferred the Union much more often than younger people (28 percent). The Greens, on the other hand, are preferred by younger voters. 26 percent of young people want a federal government led by the Greens.

According to new survey values: Satisfaction with corona crisis management is increasing

In April, 75 percent were still dissatisfied with how the corona measures are justified and explained. Now it’s seven percentage points less. 32 percent were satisfied, which is five percentage points more than in April. The criticism of the corona vaccinations still outweighs with 62 percent. At least one in three (36 percent) now expresses themselves positively about the vaccination campaign, as reported by the Tagesschau. (tkip)