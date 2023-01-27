Lombardy election polls, Moratti at 19%. Here are the voting intentions

Less and less till regional elections set for the 12 and 13 February. We will vote, as well as in the Lazio, also in Lombardy and here the last ones surveys before the final stop they portend a success of the centre-right. There is a lot of expectation regarding the elections in Lombardy, the Region which since 1995 onwards it represented one of the fiefdoms of the centre-right with the statements of Formigoni, Maroni and Fontana, in most cases with a very large advantage on the centre-left. Many are wondering – reads the Corriere della Sera – if the time has come for the main Italian region to turn the page. The results of today’s Ipsos poll, the last one before the ban on the publication of polls, seem disprove this hypothesis. As for voting intentions, Attilio Fontana with the 45% prevail over Majorinoestimated at 33.8%; following Letizia Moratti which is attested to 19% and Mara Ghidorzivery distant with the 2.2%.

The lists which they claim Fountain – the Ipsos survey continues and Corriere reports it – they are getting closer at 50%driven by Brothers of Italy (24.9%)while the League (13.4%) and Come on Italy (6.5%) are more than halved compared to Regionals of the 2018. The lists in support of Majorino amount to 32.5% with the Pd estimated at 18.4%, in slight bending compared to five years ago, and the M5S at 8.1%, also halved compared to 2018, when he presented himself with his own candidate. The civic list Moratti president (8.6%) and Action-Italia viva (7.5) are attested at 16.1%.

