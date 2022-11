Swg survey: the numbers

Leap to 30.1% of Frateli d’Italia, according to the new SWG survey for the La7 news. The M5S is still growing at 17%, the Lega rises to 8.1% while the Pd is stable at 16%.

Action-Italia Viva down to 8%, Forza Italia rises to 6.8%. The Greens and the Left are down, +Europe is up.





Subscribe to the newsletter