The European elections are getting closer and closer and the forecasts for the vote ahead of June bring out a clear advancement of radical rightthe results of the elections in in this sense were emblematic Portugal and in Holland over all. For the first time the right could conquer more than a fifth of the seats in the new European Parliament. But it won't be a wave, not so strong, at least, as to upset the balance in Strasbourg. To say it is a research of Ipsos For Euronews which Il Corriere della Sera reports. From surveys carried out in European countries and the result of something like 26 thousand interviews, a projection on the new EU Parliament emerges. In addition to the advancement of the right, with some divisions within the various groupings, the popularthe estimate is 177 seats And socialists And Democrats (136). The greens drop (55), salt the left (42). Three months before the European vote, it is moving backwards but holds the grand coalition (popular, socialists and liberals) who elected Ursula five years ago von der Leyen. The axis between is difficult, not impossible EPP, conservatives and sovereignists.

At the Italian levelHowever, there are some changes, some of which are quite significant. Georgie Melons revealed his goal for the European Championships in June: “I'm aiming for 26% – he said yesterday -. A victory if I confirmed that result”. And the poll carried out by Ipsos for Euronews and reported by Il Corriere – makes the prime minister happy. Fratelli d'Italia is the first party, with the 27%. I'm well there eight points on the secondElly's Democratic Party Schlein (to the 19%). But the 5 Stars are getting dangerously close, from Schlein's point of view, to the Democratic Party: with 17.4% Giuseppe Conte's Movement is just 1.6 points below the dems. It has caught up with the policies of two years ago. In the centre-right Forza Italia and Lega are pairedsame figure: 8.2%. Then there are – concludes Il Corriere – the three parties of the former third pole: Italy alive (3.4%), Action (3) and +Europe (2.6) they all are below the threshold of 4%.