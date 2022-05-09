Polls: Salvini’s League at 15.6%, Conte’s M5s goes back

Brothers of Italy from Giorgia Meloni earns half a point and rises to 22.6%. This is what emerges from the surveys of Swg commissioned by Tg la7. The Democratic party from Enrico Letta it loses 0.6 and drops to 21%.

There League from Matteo Salvini it decreased by 0.2 and recorded 15.6%. The 5 Star Movement from Giuseppe Conte it earns 0.3 and reaches 12.8%. Forza Italia by Silvio Berlusconi stable at 8%. Action / + Europe from Charles Calenda And Benedetto Della Vedova 5.3%.









