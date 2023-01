Party polls, elections, leaders, Meloni government. Have your say: vote

By now 2023 has begun, the Budget Law is behind us and many measures of the Meloni government are in the pipeline. Affaritaliani.it gives the floor to the readers with big three surveys online to make your voice heard.

CLICK ON THE LINKS TO VOTE AND CHECK THE TREND OF THE RESULTS (it changes in real time)

Subscribe to the newsletter