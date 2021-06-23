Polls, Conte party: this is what it is worth. For Mannheimer .. Trends

How much is the party of Giuseppe Conte in surveys? For Renato Mannheimer “between 5 and 10%”. But he specifies that “this is a gamble, an opinion, not a scientific calculation”. Let’s see the analysis of the pollster and sociologist on the possible political movement of the former premier if he were to break with Beppe Grillo and the M5S.

“The thing is not simple because Giuseppe Conte enjoys great popularity that he earned while he was Prime Minister“. Renato Mannheimer tells Adnkronos, pollster is sociologist, regarding the electoral value that a possible party of Giuseppe Conte would assume, should a definitive break with Beppe Grillo. “He has had enormous peaks of popularity – he continues -, so much so that in his time, while he was premier, one of his parties was estimated by someone at 20%. Since he is no longer president, his popularity decreases but still remains high. elections are in a long time, 2 years, and keeping this level of popularity without roles for two years is a difficult operation. Maybe Conte succeeds, but it is difficult. It is very complicated to say what the vote would be for a possible Conte party in elections in two years, but if I have to make a gamble I would say between 5 and 10%. But this is a gamble, an opinion, not a scientific calculation. We have to see how it moves “. “Conte is quite good at moving and communicating and could do great things. But let’s always remember the example of Monti who got the communication wrong when he made his list and lost all the popularity he had acquired”, he concludes.