Polls, the left always defeated. The only hope is Renzi and Calenda

THE majority parties and of opposition now they have only one political goal in mind, the election of the new President of the Republic, a crucial moment to define future scenarios. From an Ipsos survey – reads the Corriere della Sera – a picture emerges in the case of early elections quite clear, with well-defined numbers. But there is a factor that could create unexpected new dynamics, the weight of the centrists. The first scenario considered shows the clear affirmation of center-right coalition (Lega, FdI and FI) on the Giallorossi (Pd, M5S and an Italian Left list-Art.1): 211 seats to 169 in the Chamber and 104 to 84 in the Senate. The remaining seats allocated on a proportional basis would be assigned to two hypothetical “centrist” lists, born from the aggregation of Actionand and + Europto the first and the second from Italy alive, Courage Italy and Us with Italy.

The second scenario – continues the Corriere – provides for the presence of a coalition made up of Come on Italy allied to the two “centrist” lists. In this case, a tie would be obtained between the Giallorossi coalition accredited with 182 seats in the Chamber and 90 in the Senate and that between League And FdI which would amount to 181 seats at the Room and 91 al Senate. The center coalition would get it in the balance 35 deputies and 16 senators. The “classic” coalition would have a strong advantage over the Giallorossi, narrow margins against a broader center-left alliance. A hypothetical centrist plank with Forza Italia inside would lead to a tie between the poles and would be decisive in Parliament. From the Europeans the League lost two out of five voters, mostly going to Brothers of Italy. There was also a strong turnover in the base M5s.

