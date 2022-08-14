Election polls 25 September, Meloni premier. Cdx +15 points on the coalition of the Democratic Party. M5S at 10% and Calenda-Renzi at 6.5%

Giorgia Meloni premier. The president of Fratelli d’Italia leads the poll carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01, on who the Italians would like in Palazzo Chigi after the April 25 elections. Melons rose by 0.8% and reached 22.7%. Second position for Enrico Letta, but down by 0.7%, to 21.1%. Very close to the secretary of the Democratic Party is Matteo Salvini with 21%. Sale Carlo Calenda and reaches 17.2%, fifth Giuseppe Conte (in strong growth) with 12.3%.

In voting intentions, the Center-right detaches the Democratic Party coalition by 15 points. Center-right at 47.6%, with FdI firmly leading the political force with 22.1%, and Center-left at 32.5% with the list Democratic and Progressive Italy (Pd and others) at 25.3%. 5 Star Movement stable at 10% while the new Calenda-Renzi alliance, the so-called third pole, makes its debut in the survey with 6.5%. Other parties overall down to 3.4%.

Finally, compared to 5 August, the percentage of undecided Italians has dropped slightly: from 40.2 to 39.6%.

