Those who have not kept their promises, who they have used the public servicewho have created poor people and insecurity, who have agreed with criminals and who have embezzled the treasury, today they intend to anticipate the verdict of the polls making believe that the polls are substitutes for the electoral results and shouting “we already won!”.

Nothing could be further from the popular will in the State of Mexico and Coahuila. People don’t want to vote for Morena, on the contrary, it’s urgent to get her out of the federal government.

On June 4, the citizens of both entities will vote to elect a new local Executive Power, and they will do so aware that your vote counts and will be the one that defines the future of his family and community.

No matter how desperate and crazed they are in Brunette and want to cover the sun with a finger, any candidacy can declare itself a winner based on surveys, which do not make predictions, but simply take a photograph of a small part of a large, multicolored and diverse mural that represents the electorate in Mexico .

No election is won based on “polls”just as Morena intends to do in the State of Mexico, disrespecting people and seeking to discourage them from going to the polls, “because everything has been said.”

But the truth is that polls do not vote or define elections, as those who in 2021 lost in the federal elections in the State of Mexico and have not seen theirs because they do not know how to work, give results or offer a project for the present and future.

Hence Brunette if you want steal the election and is developing a black campaign of political persecution, intimidation and fear.

But the will of the Mexican and Coahuila citizens is ironclad and will not allow the irresponsibility, indifference and mischief of the ruling party to reach their state.

brunette is not invincibleOn the contrary, he is on the canvas and, based on public resources, he is living overtime. And if not, let’s see the deputies of that party who have created political groups to jump into them when the Morenist ship sinks completely.

“Va por México” will not allow them to continue sinking Mexico as well.

It is false that if you lose Brunette the pension for the elderly and social programs will disappear, on the contrary, they will be strengthened while expanding and consolidating public services such as medical care, security, nurseries, full-time schools and shelters for victims of violence.

The election is on Sunday, June 4 and not with polls, but with the true feeling of society: out with Morena!

