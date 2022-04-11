War Russia-Ukraine, “Italians are afraid of Putin’s reaction”

There war in Ukraine continue and United States And Born they evaluate new ones sanctions to be inflicted on Russia. Continue the strategy of weapons to the army of Zelensky and restrictions a Flyalthough for the moment this does not seem to be enough to stop Putin. Dragons in recent days he summarized the question as follows: we have to choose between peace ei conditioners turned on. But the pollster Alessandra Ghisleri moves the question, telling the thought of the Italians through his surveys. “Which air conditioner? For many people – explains Ghisleri to Fatto Quotidiano – it is the Work going to get fried. There economic crisis is a reality and from France the resounding rise in the polls of Marine Le Penwho campaigned on the high cost of living completely forgetting the war, must make us think. For the first time they are faced with a crossroads: on the one hand supporting the struggle for freedom of Ukraine, on the other defending one’s own economic condition. “

“I redid – continues Ghisleri al Fatto – a question put to the German citizens and it turns out we are available to the sacrifices, but limited in time. The common sense of Italians however he feels distance from who he wants to do the melee with Putin. You have a certain fear of this man, you judge him without too much sense, a condition that could push him to combine even greater troublesand this time also against Italy. Then there is the declining activity of attention over prolonged time is a natural phenomenon and the pitfall of double reality: on television we watch war, when we turn it off we stay with our life. And for many fellow citizens it is one tough life and full of practical problems. In these cases, attention to others takes a back seat “.

