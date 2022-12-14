WHO WOULD YOU VOTE TODAY IN THE DECLINE OF ELECTIONS? CLICK, VOTE AND FOLLOW THE TREND OF THE RESULTS IN REAL TIME

Polls started, many twists and turns before Christmas

Brothers of Italy it confirms itself as the first party with 28% up by 2 points compared to the vote of 25 September 2022, according to the survey published by Porta a Porta carried out by Noto Sondaggi, on voting intentions at national level. In strong ascent the League which returns to double figures with 10% (+1.2%).

at 8% Come on Italy (-0.1%) and Action-Italia Viva (+0.2%). The enlarged ‘center’ is therefore worth 16%. The rapprochement of the Third Pole risks fueling tensions in Forza Italia in view of the possibility – for now denied – of Calenda’s support for the government.

For the champion from Noto, the trend in the opposition with the 5 star movement to 18% (+2.6%) and the collapse of Pd to 17% (-2.1%). Followed by the Greens at 3.5% (-0.1%), +Europe at 2% (-0.8%) and finally We moderates at 1.5% (+0.6%).

As far as coalitions are concerned, according to the survey, the centre-right reaches 47.5% (+3.7%), while the centre-left stops at 22.5% (-3.6%).

