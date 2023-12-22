Surveys: the 'Christmas' Supermedia





The 'Christmas' Supermedia is out. In a substantially stable framework the new survey Agi/Youtrend presents two opposite trends: one on the M5S, which seems to confirm a growing trajectory, and the other on the League which falls below the threshold of 9%, the lowest figure since the death of Silvio Berlusconi, an event which coincided with a negative peak then recovered.

The party of Giorgia Meloni fresh from the four days of Atreju last week he doesn't move much. Indeed, it recorded a -0.1% and stood at 28.6%, always followed by the Democratic Party at 19.2%, which remained stable this week.

The M5S is doing better, having grown by almost one point (+0.9%) and is now at 16.5%, in the week of Meloni's attack on the ESM on Giusepppe Conte who requested the jury of honour. Bad instead League which loses 0.6% and stands below 9%, precisely at 8.7. Forza Italia's figure was practically unchanged at 7.4% (-0.1). Slight variations in the other parties: Action is at 3.9% (+0.1); Greens/Left at 3.6% (+0.2); Italy alive at 3.1% (stable); +Europe at 2.5% (-0.1); Italexit at 1.8% (stable); Popular Union at 1.3% (-0.2); and We Moderates at 1.1 (-0.2).

This instead is Supermedia coalitions: Centre-right 45.8 (-0.9); Centre-left 25.3 (+0.1); M5s 16.5 (+0.9); Third Pole 7.0 (+0.1); Italexit 1.8 (=); Other 3.6 (-0.2).

Note: The YouTrend/Agi Supermedia is a weighted average of national polls on voting intentions. Today's weighting, which includes surveys carried out from 7 to 20 December, was carried out on 21 December based on the sample size, the date of completion and the data collection method. The polls considered were carried out by the institutes Demopolis (publication date: 12 December), EMG (12 December), Euromedia (13 December), Ipsos (15 December), Ixè (15 December), Quorum (11 December), SWG ( 11 and 18 December) and Tecnè (9 and 16 December). The detailed methodological note of each survey considered is available on the official website www.sondaggipoliticoelettorali.it.

