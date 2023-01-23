Surveys, two out of three Italians want interceptions. The Nord case

The Meloni government is grappling with the protests of petrol stationsall attempts at an agreement having failed, on 25 and 26 January there will be general strike and long queues at the vending machines and inconvenience are expected. The managers did not like the measures decided by the executive to deal with the price increaseespecially the choice of to fine heavily (6 thousand €) who it does not show the average cost of fuel. But in addition to the petrol question, the prime minister also has to deal with another problem, the one linked to the declarations of the Minister of Justice Nordius on eavesdropping. The Keeper of the Seals wants to limit the recordings of the audio and this decision sparked the debatenot only in the opposition, but also within it majority. Public opinion supports the reforms of Nordio less than one might think.

According to a poll created by Izi Spae – reads the Fatto Quotidiano -, almost two out of three interviewees (il 63.8%) are against the limitation of wiretapping proposed by the minister, against a 36.2% Of favourable. The survey, carried out on 20-21 January on a sample of 1,012 people, reveals one split in the electorate of the centre-right and outright opposition from those who would vote for opposition parties. The majority of voters in the League is contrary to a limitation of interceptions (61% against 39%), while the electorate of Come on Italy is split in half (49% against, 51% for). Interestingly, the voters of Brothers of Italy instead they are the most favourable to a tightening on interceptions: 59% in favor, 41% against. Opposed to the limitation proposed by Nordio almost all the voters of the parties of opposition: 88% of Pd voters, 78% of M5S and 74% of Italia Viva/Azione voters who instead supports the work of the Minister of Justice.

