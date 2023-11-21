This is what foreign media write about the elections In announcements of the Dutch elections, foreign media emphasize the retirement of Prime Minister Mark Rutte. After all, one of the most famous faces disappears from the European stage after thirteen years. But the small distance between the largest parties in the polls is also receiving attention, as is the recent growth of the PVV. “Things are different in these elections,” writes Tagesschau, the news of the German broadcaster ARD. In addition to Rutte’s departure, Tagesschau points to Wilders, who abstained this time Hetzparolen, inflammatory statements. The German Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung wonders: “How right-wing does the Netherlands vote?”

According to the French newspaper Le Monde The Netherlands will go to the polls to determine who will succeed Mark Rutte. Omtzigt “was at the front for a long time”, but his three riveaux seem to have left him behind in the polls.

Thirteen million voters “from the Anne Frank house in Amsterdam to the Caribbean Netherlands” will today determine who will be the greatest in parliament, according to the British newspaper The Guardian. After four Rutte cabinets, the elections can “set the country on a new course.”

Business newspaper Financial Times is already looking ahead to a difficult formation: “Even if the alliance [van Frans Timmermans] becomes the largest, it will be difficult to form a government, because its close ally D66 will have difficulty getting more than thirty seats.”

According to the Spanish newspaper El Pais "liberals, progressives and the extreme right" go hand in hand. But the last part of the campaign, the newspaper writes, is clouded by two attacks on FVD leader Thierry Baudet.

The NSC leader is loved in the Twente village of Borne, where Omtzigt grew up In Borne, the Twente village where Pieter Omtzigt grew up, people vote for him a lot. He is especially popular among former CDA members. But his voters come from a surprising number of parties. Anja Boeve (60) comes from a red nest, still voted BBB in the Provincial Council elections, but now chose “with full conviction” for her former neighbor Omtzigt. “Just a good guy.” The polling station on Welemanstraat in Borne. Photo Hugo Logtenberg

13 million people can vote today, almost half a million for the first time About 13 million people are allowed to vote today, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics. Nearly 500,000 young people can vote for the first time today. A quarter of eligible voters are 18 to 35 years old, 27 percent are 65 years or older. This concerns 91 percent of adults. Not all people over the age of 18 are eligible to vote, mainly because they do not have Dutch nationality.

Most polling stations now open Most polling stations open at 7:30 am on Wednesday. Today you can vote at around 9,800 locations, writes the ANP news agency. Previously, the NGO Open State Foundation reported that more than 400 polling stations spread across 108 municipalities are not accessible to people with physical disabilities. On Waarismijnstemlokaal.nl Voters should be able to see where and when they can cast their vote, but that website is currently down. Overviews of polling stations can also be found on the websites of municipalities.

You can vote today at 43 stations, part now open Polling stations have also been opened at a handful of train stations, reports the NS. For example, voters have been able to go to Zwijndrecht station since 5:30 am, to Almere Centrum since 6:00 am and to Maastricht since 6:30 am. The polling box at Winterswijk Station opened first at 5 a.m., but it also closes at 8:30 a.m. Voters can cast their votes at a total of 43 train stations today. At 7 a.m. on Wednesday, 22 of them were open. Voters vote at Winterswijk station, where the polls opened at 5 a.m. Photo Emiel Muijderman/ANP

First polling stations opened in Zwolle and Castricum The first polling stations for Wednesday's elections opened at midnight. In Zwolle, a polling station in a student café opened from 00:00 to 1:30 am and a location on Stationsweg in Castricum was open for an hour after midnight. Local mayors came by at both places to cast their votes, reports ANP news agency. The vast majority of polling stations in the Netherlands open at 7:30 am on Wednesday and close at 9:00 pm. About 13.3 million eligible voters can cast their vote at one of the more than 9,800 voting locations.