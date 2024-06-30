Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Elections are taking place in France today, and the right-wing populists around Le Pen could experience a triumph. All results, projections and forecasts in the live ticker.

Update from June 30, 7:33 a.m.: Peter Sloterdijk has with the Frankfurter Rundschau about the elections in France. Does he think that new elections are a smart move by Emmanuel Macron? “He wanted to give up some of his excess self-confidence and sovereign flow in order to instill courage in his depressed nation, but anyone who tries to do that is not counting on the French,” said the philosopher. More on this in “One is actually proud of being incurably upset”.

Results of the French election could be a political turning point

Update from June 30, 6.45 a.m.: The early election for the National Assembly in France could prove to be the biggest political turning point since the founding of the current republic. For the first time, right-wing populists could gain government responsibility at the national level. However, it is also likely that after the elections today and on July 7, no camp will gain a governing majority and the country will lurch into a permanent political crisis.

Initial report: Paris – The world is looking to France today, 30 June: New elections are taking place there, the outcome of which will be crucial for the future of the country – because the radical right around Marine Le Pen could gain the majority and elect President Emmanuel Macron suffer a heavy defeat. The outcome of the French election is therefore awaited with great excitement.

French election today live

Polling stations in France are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Polling institutes publish results as early as 8 p.m. first forecastsThey are based on so-called exit polls, i.e. surveys of voters directly at the polling stations. The forecasts already provide a reliable picture of the eventual outcome of the French election.

Shortly after the forecasts, the first projections for the new elections will follow. These will become increasingly reliable over the course of the evening. An official result of the first round of voting should be available by Monday morning (July 1) at the latest.

Who will triumph, who will lose? The results, forecasts and projections of the French elections are eagerly awaited. Election brochures show Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. © IMAGO/Gerard Bottino

Result of the new elections in France: run-off vote decides in many cases

The announcement of the official result of the French elections on June 30 is not the last word: in France, after the election is usually before the election. The second round of the new elections will take place on Sunday, July 7: the run-off elections.

Run-off elections are necessary in parliamentary elections in France if no candidate receives an absolute majority – that is, more than 50 percent of the votes – in a constituency. If this does not apply to any of the candidates in a constituency, there is a second round. The two strongest candidates from the first round then compete against each other again. Whoever receives more votes in the run-off on June 7th wins their constituency.

Result the French election today live

The result of the French elections could be that the French right-wing populists achieve an absolute majority. This lay current polls on the French election At least 289 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the French parliament. According to polls before the French election, the Rassemblement National around Marine Le Pen could get 250 to 300 MPs.

In France, the parties have joined forces into three camps ahead of the new elections:

Rassemblement National (RN) around Marine Le Pen and right-wing allies

Left-green camp New People’s Front

Liberal government camp around Macron

Macron’s government camp is far behind in third place in the polls. The far-right and left-wing camps are neck and neck in a race of 100 percent.

Result the French election live – setback for Macron threatens

French President Emmanuel Macron is not directly standing for election in the new elections. The French election will not decide on the president, but on the new composition of parliament. If the RN achieves an absolute majority in the French elections, President Macron would have to appoint a candidate from its ranks as the new prime minister.

The current Prime Minister in France is Gabriel Attal, who belongs to the same party as Macron: the Renaissance28-year-old Jordan Bardella is running for prime minister for the right-wing populist Rassemblement National. The left-wing camp – the New Popular Front – is still undecided.

Macron would remain in office as president regardless of the outcome of the French elections unless he voluntarily resigns. However, without a majority in parliament, it would be much more difficult for him to push through his political agenda. (smu)