About 48.7 million voters were invited to vote to choose between 12 candidates, including outgoing President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who are considered the most likely to win, according to opinion polls.

Voting is scheduled to end at 18:00 GMT, when the first exit polls will be published, and these are usually highly reliable in France.

Opinion polls indicate that Macron will lead the first round by a narrow margin over his most prominent rival, Marine Le Pen.

Just weeks ago, opinion polls pointed to an easy victory for the pro-EU Macron, whose position has been bolstered by his active diplomacy on Ukraine and robust economic recovery, as well as the weakness of the fragmented opposition.

But his popularity has fallen for a number of reasons, including his late entry into the election campaign, where he held only one large campaign rally, which even his supporters found disappointing, his focus on an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age, and the sharp rise in inflation.

On the other hand, Le Pen, who belongs to the far-right, skeptical of the European Union and anti-immigration, toured France with a smile and confidence, amid chants of her supporters, “We will win, we will win.”

Her position has been bolstered by a months-long focus on the cost of living and a dramatic drop in support for her far-right rival Eric Zemmour.

“We are ready and the French are with us,” Le Pen said at a rally, Thursday, to cheers from her supporters, and called for a vote for her in order to deliver “the just punishment that those who have judged us badly deserve.”

Macron, 44, who has been in power since 2017, spent the final days of the election campaign trying to make clear that Le Pen’s platform had not changed, despite efforts to soften her image and that of her National Rally party.

“Her basic positions have not changed: she is pursuing a racist program aimed at dividing society and it is very cruel,” he told Le Parisien newspaper.

Le Pen rejects allegations of racism, and says her policies will benefit all French people, regardless of their origins.

Assuming Macron and Le Pen go into a run-off, the French president has a problem. Several left-wing voters have told pollsters that they will not vote for Macron in the run-off just to remove Le Pen from power, unlike in 2017.

Macron will have to persuade them to change their position and vote for him in the second round, while Macron and Le Pen agree that the outcome is open to all possibilities.