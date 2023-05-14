Will Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan manage to continue his twenty-year rule, or has the 69-year-old politician lost his popularity? The presidential and parliamentary elections on Sunday promise to be a neck-and-neck race between Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu of the centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP)

