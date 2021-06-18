The agency quoted a spokesman for the Elections Committee of the Ministry of the Interior, that the doors of the centers were closed at 2 am (21:30 GMT Friday), after extending the voting period by two hours, provided that those inside the centers were allowed to cast their votes when they closed.

Senior officials have called for a massive turnout in an election widely seen as a referendum on how to deal with mounting economic and social pressures including rising prices, unemployment and a currency collapse.

State media quoted the head of the judiciary, Ibrahim Raisi, who is the front-runner, as saying after casting his vote: “I urge everyone, whatever their political viewpoint, to vote.”

He added, “Our people’s grievances about weaknesses are real, but if this is the reason for not participating, then this is a mistake.”

While state television showed long queues at polling stations in several cities, the semi-official Fars news agency quoted its correspondent as saying that 22 million, or 37 percent, of voters had cast their ballots by 7:30 pm (1500 GMT). Iran’s Interior Ministry said it could not confirm the turnout.

State television said the voting officially ended at 19:30 GMT. But the Interior Ministry said it had extended voting by two hours at some polling stations across the country to allow latecomers to cast their ballots.