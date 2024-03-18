Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

Vladimir Putin wins the Russian election, but he stumbles in one city. And the allegations of manipulation are increasing.

Barnaul – Wladimir Putin is, as expected, the president of for another six years Russia. The announced result of more than 87 percent of the votes with 74 percent of voter turnout breaks two records. However, figures from the city of Barnaul in southern Western Siberia could be a thorn in Putin's side – because the long-term Russian president initially lost heavily in a polling station there.

According to Telegram message On the channel “Elections, TSYK to all!”, a full 84 percent of the electorate at polling station 95 in Barnaul voted for the communist Nikolai Kharitonov. Nationally, the candidate only received 4.7 percent of the vote. All other candidates, including Putin, only achieved a total of 10 percent in Barnaul.

With 73 votes, the President of Russia received just under a tenth of Kharitonov's votes. This received 763 votes. Barnaul was also an outlier in the 2021 State Duma election, with the “Communist Party of the Russian Federation” receiving 1.3 times as many votes as Putin’s “United Russia” party.

Putin doesn't get a majority at the polling station – allegations of manipulation in Moscow

“Kharitonov’s victory at a polling station in Barnaul was stolen,” said a Telegram message from SOTA, an independent Russian news agency. Meanwhile, the electoral commission stated that it had mixed up the lines in the election protocol and that a new count was underway.

Even in some other polling stations, for example, in the 1953 polling station in Novosibirsk, loud wins were made SOTA other candidates, although not as clear as in Barnaul. In Novosibirsk the comparatively critical Vladislav Davankov 42 percent and Putin 40 percent. Otherwise, the election results for Putin were significantly worse, especially at foreign polling stations.

However, election expert Dmitry Nesterov made a loud statement SOTA in Moscow suspected fraud: neighboring polling stations recorded a difference of around 40 percentage points – depending on whether they were observed or not. There are also increasing reports of procedural violations during the counting on the “Elections, TSYK to everyone!” channel.

Putin's spokesman's election predictions are almost coming true

“Our presidential elections are not a real democracy, but a costly bureaucracy,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the newspaper New York Times. Already in In August he announced that Putin would be re-elected with 90 percent approvalthe 87 percent in the Russia election are not far away.

Putin is now President of Russia until at least 2030. © NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / POOL / AFP

Despite isolated election losses, it remains clear: Putin will remain president of Russia for another six years. Through constitutional reforms shortly before Ukraine war Putin could even run again and remain in office until 2036. Even the individual election wins of the opposing candidates do not have much weight in the current situation Ukraine: The only three opposing candidates (Davankov, Kharitonov and Leonid Slutski) are all classified as pro-Kremlin. None of the candidates openly opposed the war in Ukraine. (lismah)