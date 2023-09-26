Members of a polling station no longer have to count all night long after the polls close during the parliamentary elections on November 22. Any recounts are not required until the next day. The Ministry of the Interior ‘clarifies’ the instructions for the polling stations.

The Ministry of the Interior has evaluated how the elections for the Provincial Council and the water boards last March went. This shows that polling stations had more difficulty than ever counting the votes.

The work was difficult because the turnout was higher than expected: at 58.8 percent (Provincial Council) and 53.6 percent (water boards), it was higher than previous elections. But polling stations also had to deal with the enormous ballot papers and found the new rules on counting unclear. In many municipalities the counting continued well into the night.

Rules changed

Municipalities are having difficulty finding enough people to staff the polling stations on November 22 and then help with the counting. About 50 thousand volunteers are needed. The Ministry of the Interior is helping municipalities with a recruitment campaign. In addition, the ministry has clarified instructions for polling stations to prevent members from continuing to recount all night. This happens, for example, when a difference is found between the number of voting cards and the number of ballot papers. See also The migration route to France via Irun intensifies

The rules for counting have changed since the beginning of this year. The law only allows a recount to take place the next day at the central polling station in the municipalities if inexplicable differences are found. But in March, counting continued all night in many places, which made the work unnecessarily difficult.

To facilitate the work of the counters, the Electoral Council is working on simpler software that municipalities use to count the votes. There will also be an experiment with smaller ballot papers so that the people at the polling station do not have to unfold enormous sheets of paper before they can count. Such a ballot paper does not contain all the names of the candidates, but only numbers. This will be an experiment for the first time in a number of small municipalities during the European elections in June 2024.

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts. See also Permanent pipeline failure hurts us more than Putin





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here: