El Paso— A “coyote” from Chihuahua is facing charges in El Paso after one of the undocumented immigrants he was transporting in the vehicle he was driving died after crashing while being pursued by Texas Public Safety (DPS) agents.

On July 2, 2024, at approximately 6:30 p.m., DPS agents working on Operation Lone Star, along with Special Agents from the same corporation and the National Patrol,

Border Patrol, were notified of a white Chevrolet Camaro involved in human trafficking.

After observing the Camaro exceeding the posted speed limit, a DPS trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the Camaro briefly stopped in front of Bassett Mall before evading the officer.

After a brief chase, the Camaro collided with a Ford F-250 at the intersection of Gateway West and Airway.

The crash caused the F-250 to strike a Chevrolet Malibu in the same location. The driver and passenger of the F-250 were transported to University Medical Center (UMC).

The driver of the Camaro, Eduardo González García, 22, a female passenger and the four occupants of the vehicle were also hospitalized.

The four occupants were later identified as illegal immigrants and turned over to Border Patrol.

As of July 5, DPS was able to confirm the death of one of the four migrants. Gonzalez Garcia has been charged with human trafficking resulting in death, a first-degree felony. No additional information was available at press time.

Operation Lone Star, designed to protect borders and prevent human trafficking, once again exposes the harsh reality of those who, in their desperation, risk everything for a new beginning.