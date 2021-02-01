Francisca Cerdà, a deputy mayor in Pollensa and the councilor for social welfare, admitted at a Monday press conference that she has been vaccinated against Covid. Cerdà, a member of Tots per Pollença, the party of Mayor Tomeu Cifre, explained that she was on the list of people to be vaccinated at the municipal care home for the elderly that had been authorized by the health service.

Cerdà said that she has received two twos and had been vaccinated along with residents and employees. In all, 61 people have been vaccinated – 28 residents, sixteen essential workers and seventeen non-essential workers. Among this latter group are maintenance workers and hairdressers.

Code, who stressed that he had not been vaccinated, stated that there had been no favorable treatment. “No one has jumped the queue.”