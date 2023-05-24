Dr. Dunia Urrego during a scientific expedition. FELIX PYM

More than 20,000 years ago, armadillos the size of Volkswagens and sloths that could reach up to twenty feet tall roamed the Colombian Andes. But as with many of the world’s megafauna of that time, there is no trace of them anymore: they are extinct. What led them to disappear is a question that still stays up late and confronts many scientists. In Colombia, this is added to the fact that it has never been known with certainty when the footsteps of those giants stopped traversing the country.

“In general, there are indications that by the end of the ice age [hace entre 20.000 y 10.000 años] many large species, weighing more than 50 kilos, ceased to exist,” says Dr. Dunia H. Urrego, a Colombian graduate of the University of Colombia and currently a professor at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom. “However, in South America, where the information is scarce, the question remains very open, because there are also megafauna fossils dating from more recent times, from 6,000 to 8,000 years ago,” she adds.

Curious to find out what had happened in past Colombian ecosystems, Urrego and his team —which also include the British student Felix Pym, and the Colombian researchers Ismael García Espinoza and Juan Felipe Franco Gaviria— were presented with the opportunity to cleared up several of these doubts when they visited Monquentiva, some 60 kilometers from the city of Bogotá, in the Eastern Cordillera. They were there as part of a British project of the ColombiaBio programbut when they saw that there was a swamp —Monquetiva’s— they decided to dig very deep to find out what the sediments could tell.

Two scientists explore the sediments for fossilized samples. oughton

The scientists used equipment known as a Russian drilling probe. It is basically a tube with a diameter of five centimeters that was inserted up to four meters deep, removing a kind of “sausage” of sediments. So that the samples are not damaged, they cannot come into contact with oxygen. The Monquetiva reservoir guaranteed them that condition. “So we started digging and extracting that column of sediments,” says the expert from the United Kingdom.

A part of that “sausage” traveled to Queen’s University of Belfast, in the United Kingdom. There, a team did a carbon-14 analysis to inform them that the sediments were up to 40,000 years old. It was a treasure trove of information. Then, with another piece that they took to the University of Exeter, they took samples from every two centimeters of the sediment column to see if its composition changed. They concentrated on filtering out what they call microfossils: pollen grains, fossilized carbon from past fires, and spores of coprophilic fungi, which grow in the feces of herbivores.

The microfossils spoke almost for themselves: they were told that, in Colombia, in the Eastern Cordillera, the extinction of megafauna had occurred in two waves. One, 23,000 years ago. “In the samples that date from that time, put under the microscope, there was a very notable reduction of fungi,” says Urrego. Later, the count recovers somewhat and, 11,000 years ago, they disappear completely. “We do not find the microfossils associated with the megafauna in the samples again. We know then that around that time these large animals also ceased to exist because their feces would also have disappeared, ”he adds.

View of the flora and the land where the research has been carried out. Felix PYM

But beyond the moment in which these animals were lost, Urrego and his team were also interested in knowing what happens to an ecosystem when key species are lost, which due to their size and interactions are the architects of that environment. Through the other microfossils – coal and pollen – they obtained data on the composition of the Páramo and the activity of natural fires. “This allowed us to conclude that, after the extinction of the megafauna, the vegetation changed in its composition: there was an increase in edible and woody species, making habitats more prone to fires.

“This allows us to see a bit of what could happen if species are lost, such as the spectacled eye, which has been in danger of extinction,” argues Dr. Urrego about the study published in the scientific journal Quaternary Research. “It’s an indicator of our future without large species.”