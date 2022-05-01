The survey by Affaritaliani.it. The rankings



Luca Zaia clearly wins with 67.3% the challenge between the governors of the region who enjoy greater trust on the part of the citizens. It is the main result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab210. In second place, with 62.8%, Stefano Bonaccini (Emilia Romagna), in third position Vincenzo De Luca (Campania) with 62.4%.

Antonio Decaro (Bari) wins with 62.4% among the metropolitan mayors of large cities. Silver medal for Luigi Brugnaro (Venice) and Giorgio Gori (Bergamo) with 61.4%. Even if slightly, Giuseppe Sala, mayor of Milan, beats Roberto Gualtieri, the first citizen of Rome.





Right now at the top of the ranking of Italians’ priorities and fears are work and unemployment, safety, then health and physical well-being. In fourth position, expensive bills and inflation, then immigration.

