Regardless of your personal opinion on The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it’s safe to say it’s been a massive success. Last week, it was named the highest grossing film of 2023 so far and the biggest video game adaptation of all time, which isn’t bad going!

We’ve already speculated where the next installation of the Mario movies could go next, but given how well the mustachioed man’s debut on the silver screen has gone, it wouldn’t be surprising if more than one of these theories turns out to be correct down the line.

There’s plenty of material within the Mario universe for the movies to cover, but what about a Nintendo Cinematic Universe? There’s already been plenty of Pokémon movies, both animated and live-action (well, just the one in the latter department so far).

<br /> The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer.

Maybe there could be a movie following Samus on a job to fight the Space Pirates. Or an Animal Crossing movie where we discover the origins of the beef between Tom Nook and Redd. Heck, I would watch a movie where Kirby just goes on a cute adventure with the Waddle Dees for 90 minutes (Mouthful Mode would be desired but not necessary).

Now, while it’s not exactly prime for plotlines, the meeting of Nintendo franchises within the Super Smash Bros. series is the perfect kind of gathering we need for an Avengers-style team. The SSB games even have single-player modes with cutscenes and plot. How anyone can top hp_hollowtones‘ genius script for Wario in Subspace Emissary is beyond me, though.

Is the Nintendo catalog not “serious” enough for a cinematic universe? Or maybe you think it’d work because of how lighthearted it is? Do you love or hate the idea of ​​Mario, Link and Zelda teaming up to defeat Bowser and Ganondorf? Let us know your thoughts! Would you like a Nintendo Cinematic Universe?

(And Nintendo, if you’re here, I think you should make a movie about Kirby and Ditto becoming friends and accidentally wrecking havoc across Popstar Planet and Kanto, and it’s up to Captain Olimar and his Pikmin to save the day and restore order. DM me and we can work something out.)



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings

