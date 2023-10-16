The first round of the Argentine presidential elections takes place next Sunday (22), and most polls point to libertarian Javier Milei as the winner of the election, without the need for a second round. A survey by consultancy Escenarios, released at the beginning of the month by the newspaper Clarín, shows Milei with 37.32% of voting intentions, more than 11 percentage points ahead of second place, the country’s Economy Minister, Sergio Massa (25, 86%). In third comes the center-right candidate Patricia Bullrich, with 17.84%. The margin of error is 2.31%.

