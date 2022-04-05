Will Chelsea be repeating or will record winner Real Madrid add a 14th Cup with the big ears to the already overcrowded trophy cabinet? With the quarter-finals scheduled from tonight, there are still eight contenders left in the Champions League. Who has the longest breath this season?

Three of the clubs still in the race have never won Europe’s most important tournament: Manchester City reached the final for the first time last year, but Chelsea was too strong 1-0. Opponent Atlético Madrid went down three times in the final battle. Villarreal, last season’s surprising winner of the Europa League, is the only quarter-finalist who has never reached the CL final.



poll Who will win the Champions League? Benfica (0%)

Liverpool (25%)

Manchester City (25%)

Atletico Madrid (0%)

Chelsea (0%)

Real Madrid (17%)

Villarreal (0%)

Bayern Munich (33%) See also Forecasters told about the weather in Moscow on December 9

The other five clubs won the tournament multiple times. Real Madrid is the absolute record holder with 13 victories in the European Cup 1/Champions League. Liverpool (6x), Bayern Munich (6x), Chelsea (2x) and Benfica (2x) also know how to become the best in Europe. The last time that Ajax executioner Benfica conquered the cup was already sixty years ago. The Portuguese won the European Cup 1 in 1962 by beating Real Madrid in Amsterdam 5-3.

Program

Tonight, 9 p.m.:

Benfica – Liverpool

Manchester City – Atletico Madrid

Tomorrow, 9 pm:

Chelsea – Real Madrid

Villarreal – Bayern Munich

Tuesday 12 April, 9 p.m.:

Bayern Munich – Villarreal

Real Madrid – Chelsea

Wednesday 13 April, 9 p.m.:

Atletico Madrid – Manchester City

Liverpool – Benfica