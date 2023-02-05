With fourteen rounds left to the finish line, the blood-curdling battle for the national title has begun. Feyenoord, AZ, Ajax, PSV and FC Twente can still dream of the championship. Vote below in our poll: who will take the title in the premier league this year?
Poll
Who will be champion in the Premier League?
- Feyenoord (44%)
- AZ (3%)
- Ajax (45%)
- PSV (6%)
- FC Twente (2%)
Feyenoord has the lead with 43 points. After a comeback, the team from Rotterdam took a point in the top match against PSV (2-2) this weekend. The lead over number two AZ, which spilled expensive points against FC Volendam this weekend, is two points. Number five FC Twente, which has six points less than Feyenoord, also choked this weekend. The team from Enschede got stuck at FC Groningen with a 1-1 draw.
The only title contender to win this weekend was Ajax. The reigning national champion won 0-5 against relegation candidate SC Cambuur. It seems to be a battle between the top five clubs. Number six Sparta has nine points less than city rivals and leader Feyenoord after three draws in a row.
goal alert
