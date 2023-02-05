Feyenoord has the lead with 43 points. After a comeback, the team from Rotterdam took a point in the top match against PSV (2-2) this weekend. The lead over number two AZ, which spilled expensive points against FC Volendam this weekend, is two points. Number five FC Twente, which has six points less than Feyenoord, also choked this weekend. The team from Enschede got stuck at FC Groningen with a 1-1 draw.