Remaining programsArsenal and Manchester City have become embroiled in a thrilling battle for the Premier League title in England. Arsenal seemed to be on their way to their first league title since 2003/2004, but after three draws in a row, the lead over pursuers Manchester City is only five points.
Pep Guardiola’s team has also played two games less. The beauty of the title race is that both clubs currently have the title in their own hands. City and Arsenal will face each other at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday (9 p.m.). Arsenal will certainly become champions if they do not lose on Wednesday and win the remaining five games. City will be champions if they win the remaining eight games. That sounds like a tough job, but City only dropped two points in the last nine matches.
Both clubs still have to compete against both Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, the current number eleven in the Premier League, in the decisive weeks of the season. City does have a considerably busier schedule. Not only does Guardiola’s team have to play two more league matches and the number of games will not be tied until May 24, but City also plays in the FA Cup and Champions League.
Today (5.45 pm) Wembley awaits the semi-final against Sheffield United, while City look to take revenge against Real Madrid on May 9 and 17 for losing last year’s semi-final. AC Milan or Internazionale may be waiting in the final in Istanbul, but it will not be played until Saturday, June 10, two weeks after the last round in England.
Manchester City are chasing their fifth league title in six seasons. Liverpool broke the hegemony in the 2019/20 season. In the past four seasons, Liverpool took as many points as Manchester City (357 points, an average of 2.34 per game), but it resulted in three league titles for Pep Guardiola’s team. Liverpool dropped out very early this season in the title race and as number eight is only fighting for a Europa League ticket.
City now has a total of eight league titles. Arsenal are third in the all-time ranking in England with thirteen league titles, behind Liverpool (19) and Manchester United (20). The record champion was last champion of England in the 2012/2013 season, the last of Sir Alex Ferguson. With a ninth title, City is level with number four Everton, who last won the championship in 1987 and now have to fear relegation.
Check out the remaining schedules for Arsenal and Manchester City below:
Remaining program Arsenal
Wednesday April 26: Manchester City (away)
Tuesday May 2: Chelsea (home)
Sunday May 7: Newcastle United (away)
Sunday May 14: Brighton (home)
Saturday May 20: Nottingham Forest (away)
Sunday May 28: Wolverhampton Wanderers (home)
Remaining program Manchester City
Wednesday April 26: Arsenal (home)
Sunday April 30: Fulham (away)
Wednesday May 3: West Ham United (home)
Sunday May 7: Leeds United (home)
Sunday May 14: Everton (away)
Sunday May 21: Chelsea (home)
Wednesday May 24: Brighton (away)
Sunday May 28: Brentford (away)
