Pep Guardiola’s team has also played two games less. The beauty of the title race is that both clubs currently have the title in their own hands. City and Arsenal will face each other at the Etihad Stadium next Wednesday (9 p.m.). Arsenal will certainly become champions if they do not lose on Wednesday and win the remaining five games. City will be champions if they win the remaining eight games. That sounds like a tough job, but City only dropped two points in the last nine matches.

Both clubs still have to compete against both Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, the current number eleven in the Premier League, in the decisive weeks of the season. City does have a considerably busier schedule. Not only does Guardiola’s team have to play two more league matches and the number of games will not be tied until May 24, but City also plays in the FA Cup and Champions League.