Parties: Pd first, the League is behind the Brothers of Italy

Who would you like to Palazzo Chigi after the next election? 30.2% of Italians choose the reconfirmation of Mario Draghi. In second position Enrico Letta (16.9%), followed by Matteo Salvini and from Giorgia Melonirespectively with 13.3 and 13.2%. Giuseppe Conte stops at 9.5%. These are the main results of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab210.

As regards the voting intentions to parties, Pd in ​​the lead with 22.4%, while the League is getting closer to the Brothers of Italy. M5S still down, Forza Italia and Action are up.

50.2% of Italians believe that Italy should not immediately stop theimport of Russian gas, in light of war crimes. 49.8% say yes to the immediate stop to Moscow gas.

