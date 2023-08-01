The Orange Lionesses have qualified as group winners for the eighth finals of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The team of national coach Andries Jonker is therefore still four hurdles away from the world title. Do you think the Netherlands is crowned the best in the world? Or will the adventure end in the knockout phase? Let us know in our poll.
Thanks to a big victory over Vietnam (0-7), the Netherlands finished in first place in the group. The Lionesses trumped reigning world champion United States as group winner. In the eighth finals, the Netherlands therefore avoids the group winner of group G, most likely Sweden. In the battle for a place in the quarter-finals, a clash with Italy, Argentina or South Africa awaits.
poll
Where does the World Cup adventure of the Orange Lionesses end?
- Round of 16 (8%)
- Quarterfinals (23%)
- Semifinals (33%)
- Final (losing finalist) (10%)
- Final (world champion) (26%)
World Cup Match Center
Check here the complete schedule of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, all results and the positions in the groups.
View the positions and the schedule below (the Orange Lionesses are in Group E)
Watch all our videos about the Orange Lionesses here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Poll #World #Cup #adventure #Orange #Lionesses
Leave a Reply