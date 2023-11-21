They say about music that it tames beasts, that it is capable of transporting moments and that it excites, for better or worse. They say many things, but what we should continue talking about is those groups and singers from Murcia who with their art liven up many stories of their land and who have been able to cross the regional border.

To keep alive the memory of this discipline full of melody, voice and notes in this orchard corner, we review the 10 most influential Murcian musical artists (although there are many more) for International Music Day.

It is difficult for a Murcian not to know this group, which, born in 1993, was able to conquer all of the Carolinas. MClan, the band led by Carlos Tarque, appeared on the musical scene as “a star in the sky of Orion”, signing with the current Warner Music with its southern rock style and since then staying so as not to be forgotten.

Although their appearance would come singing in English, despite their Murcian origin, they would not go unnoticed in the Region with songs like ‘Invisible’ or ‘Rincón Exquisito’. Since 1997, the band has swept the indie scene and will remain in the memory, since in 2023 the band will leave the stage celebrating their last three concerts in the city that gave them life, Murcia.

The band gets millions of views on their platforms, thanks to a tide of turtles (that’s what their fans are called) from the Murcian coast. The power of music comes from their signature song ‘The Secret of the Turtles’, which although the name seeks mystery, this song is no longer that. Although it is also followed by melodies like ‘In the cool world of the things you say’, which does not go unnoticed by its listeners.

With barely a decade of experience, the band with a name from a Scandinavian country, but origins from Murcia, enjoys a large number of lovers of its music. ‘We have not learned anything’ is one of their hits, along with ‘El bien’, which has not less than a million views on the platforms and which has made them fill festivals and concerts throughout Spain.

The Yeclano Antonio Galván has presented his music, almost always linked to science fiction, since 1997 within the indie pop genre. His first hit ‘Metaluna’ made him take off until the current moment in which he continues making music.

Their long background is probably one of the reasons why this group does not escape the memory of many. Since 1987, the Murcian rock band has offered a different sound like their song ‘La hora de la Revolución’ with a melody marked by the harmonica.

The Cartagena band stomps the stage every time they get on it and make it burn with that alternative rock style. Arde Bogotá goes so far in the current panorama that they have even managed to be nominated for the Latin Grammys. ‘Cowboys of the A3’ or ‘The Dogs’ mark the path of successes that they have begun to achieve since 2017.

After twelve years of career, the Murcian singer and composer has already published three albums. He has done work with Antonio Orozco, Vanesa Martín or the Canarian group Effect Pasillo. He continues to add fans to his music and followers of him who fill the concerts wherever he goes to sing with him that ‘I like life’ or ‘I want you to come back’.

Number two on the charts, two gold records and three tunes for La Vuelta Ciclista. These are some of the recognitions that the group from Cartagena managed to achieve in their stardom during the 80s with their techno-pop style. ‘I’m going crazy’ is one of his greatest hits that was released in those years to stay.

The group born in 2010 mixes punk or pop in its songs. ‘Alhabama’ stands out as the hit that gave way to a great tour in the Region of Murcia and outside of it. His particular style does not go unnoticed and is consecrated in other songs such as ‘Celebrando primo’, in which the indie sound close to the 90s can be appreciated.