If the fight in the Buenos Aires province concentrates the bulk of electoral interest, with the polls in that territory the opposite happens: less than 80 days before the STEP 2021, the dispersion of numbers is total. Clarion now accessed three new polls, what they join four others acquaintances in the last month. The bid is monopolized for now by the Front of All Y Together for Change, but with figures for all tastes.

The studies are from the consulting firms Trends, Circuits and Real Time Data, which are added to those that have already spread Opinaia, Management & Fit, Projection and Taquion. Six from the entire province and one from the suburbs. In four the ruling party prevails and in three, the main opposition coalition.

For Trends, Together for Change top

One of the studies you accessed now Clarion It is Trends, a firm that was born in 2017 and tends to bring its studies closer to leftist sectors, such as the FIT. He also had clients in the Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires Legislatures. Between June 10 and 15, he conducted a survey of 2,282 cases throughout the Province. It put Together for Change first.

“In the legislative elections, who would you vote for as a national deputy?”, was the central question of the work. With this result:

1) Diego Santilli-Jorge Macri (Together for Change): 30%.

2) Victoria Tolosa Paz (Front of All): 27.9%.

3) Florencio Randazzo (Federal Consensus): 6.9%.

4) Nicolás del Caño (Left Front): 5.3%.

5) José Luis Espert (Awakening Front): 4.9%.

– Blank or null: 5.7%.

– You don’t know yet: 19.3%.

One question that may arise is what will happen to Espert’s votes if the economist, as this newspaper was telling, agreed to join the Juntos por el Cambio intern. Nor is it likely that Santilli and Macri (Jorge) will share the ballot. Even in this study they are measured for an eventual STEP, with slight advantage for the mayor of Vicente López: 52% to 48%.

In the ranking of images in the Province that the study also brings, they lead (very even), Alberto Fernández, Santilli and Axel Kicillof.

For Circuits, the Front of All is the most representative

Another of the June jobs with data from the entire province is from Circuits, a consulting firm that specializes in the Buenos Aires territory and that between June 18 and 22 carried out a survey of 1,063 cases.

This firm did not ask directly about the election, but it did ask with a question that leaves indications: “With which of the following spaces do you feel most represented?”.

1) In Front of All: 33.2%.

2) Together for Change: 27.6%.

3) Non-Kirchnerist Peronism: 7.7%.

4) Left: 4.6%.

5) Libertarian: 2.9%.

– Other: 4.5%.

– None: 19.5%.

Also Circuits inquired about the most representative leaders of the district and their images. In both, María Eugenia Vidal won, curiously the former Buenos Aires governor who would prefer not to return to the district.

For RTD, advantage of the Front of All in the Conurbano

The third of the new studies is from Real Time Data (RTD), a consulting firm created in 2019, which conducts daily update surveys and has clients inside and outside the country. In the first half of June he did a national survey of 951 cases, but it also presented electoral results at three levels: country, city and suburbs.

In the most densely populated conglomerate of the Province the Frente de Todos prevailed by 12 points. They were ordered like this:

1) In Front of All: 40%.

2) Together for Change: 28%.

3) Peronism not K: 6%.

4) Liberals: 3%.

5) Left Front: 3%.

– Others: 5%.

– Undecided: 15%.

In the other four, two for each

Before publishing these three new polls, Clarín had already advanced four other studies: in two the Frente de Todos prevailed and in two, Together for Change.

Opinion, a pioneering consulting firm in online measurements, gave an advantage of 27 to 24 for the Frente de Todos, with the PJ no K and the Liberals tied at 5%, and 22% undecided.

Management & Fit, one of the firms most inserted in the world of politics and that works -among others- for the Buenos Aires-based Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and the Cordovan Juan Schiaretti, surprised by being the first to place Juntos por el Cambio ahead: 34.6% against 31.4% of the ruling party.

Projection, a relatively new consulting firm whose client is the University of La Matanza, dependent on the national government, presented a Buenos Aires study commissioned by one of the candidates: Cynthia Hotton. It was the one that gave the Front de Todos the most advantage: 38% vs. 26% of Together for Change.

Tachyon, another firm that is gaining space and that had a link with Alberto Fernández prior to his arrival at La Rosada, released two scenarios that surprised even more: not only did they place Juntos por el Cambio at the top, but also gave Randazzo double digits.

On one of the scenarios, with Tolosa Paz as candidate K, Together for Change reaches 29.7%, the ruling party at 25% and Randazzo at 12.8%. On other, with Sergio Berni on the ballot of the Frente de Todos, the The advantage for the opposition alliance is wider (33.9% to 23.3%) and the former Minister of Interior and Transport grows to 17.1%.

