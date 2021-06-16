Less than three months to PASO, a poll war begins to move the electoral thermometer in the main district of the country. Clarion this Tuesday accessed a new survey in the province of Buenos Aires, which locates the Front of All with a advantage around 12 points. The data “collides” with two other studies, also recently known and anticipated by this newspaper, which surprised by placing the top Together for Change in Buenos Aires territory.

The latest survey is of Projection and, as explained in the firm, was commissioned by “Values ​​for my Country”, the space that leads Cynthia hotton. Candidate for vice president in 2019 with Juan José Gómez Centurión, the evangelical leader is now running for deputy in the Province. He was in the assembly of a great liberal / republican front, but, as this newspaper reported, that alliance did not materialize and its leaders are dispersing in different offers.

Projection is one of the newer political consultancies. He measured for the last elections and the team that makes up this firm also worked for the University of La Matanza, dependent on the national government.

Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, in a housing advertisement. In Province, 49.1% approve of his management and 48.1% disapprove.

The work he disseminated includes 1,229 cases, surveyed in the Province between June 8 and 10, and the results are presented with a 2.87% margin of error. Before entering the electoral field, the report details image numbers and the economic and social situation.

– 56.7% say that “in personal and family matters”, their “standard of living is now” between “just as bad” (16.7%) or “worse (40%) than a year ago”.

– 43.8% are pessimistic about how they will be in the remainder of the year, against 39.4% optimistic.

– 58.2% believe that the economy is going “in the wrong direction”.

– “Inflation / The high price of basic foods” (29.4%) is the main problem identified by the Buenos Aires survey respondents, followed by “Unemployment / lack of employment / staying out of work / low wages” (15, 5%).

– 49.1% approve “the management of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner”, against 48.1% who disapprove.

– 47.4% approve “the management of Axel Kicillof”, against 46.6% who disapprove.

Bipartisanship and voting intention by space

Then yes, the consultant gets fully into the electoral ground. And it starts with an interesting general question, about a possible classic bipartisanship between right and left.

“If you participate in an election where only two different fronts compete, one made up of left and center left parties and the other made up of right and center right parties, Which of the two fronts would you vote for? ” Projection.

It was given almost a triple tie among the undecided (“I don’t know”), with 24%, the left / center-left variant (23.9%) and the right / center-right variant (22.1%). Just below was “neither of the two” (18.7%) and completed 11.3% of “I would be indifferent”.

v1.6 Voting intention in Province 1 Based on a Buenos Aires survey of 1,229 cases. On %

He immediately expanded the question, with a more local and crack logic approach: “And if the elections were today, and the options were only the following, which one would you vote for?” That’s where the ruling party was 12 points up, quite similar to what Kicillof took from María Eugenia Vidal in the general election for governor (52.40% to 38.28%).

1st Front of All 38%.

2 ° Together for Change 26%.

3rd Another force or center-right front 8.2%.

4 ° Another force or center-left front 4.1%.

– None 8.7%.

– I don’t know 15%.

One STEP, but only with women

Afterwards, the consultancy broadens the scenario even further and offers several options from different parties for a eventual PASO Buenos Aires. With a particularity: they are all women. In the summation, the Frente de Todos remains at the top, by a smaller margin: 38.7% versus 29.2% of Together for Change.

The table la leads Vidal (19.6%), who has already warned that he does not want to be a candidate in the Province. Elisa Carrió, on the other hand, who had volunteered to lead but then dropped out, measures only 6.1%.

v1.6 Voting intention in Province 2 Based on a Buenos Aires survey of 1,229 cases. On %

Between the K variants, there is an even fight between Victoria Tolosa Paz (head of the National Council for Social Policies) and Fernanda Raverta (in charge of the ANSeS). Somewhat more relegated is Malena Galmarini (president of Aysa).

The rest fight below. Hotton, who commissioned the survey, appears with 2.6%, a few tenths below what it would need to enter. Y Graciela Camaño’s number draws attention, of Peronism no K: just 1.8%.

The top ten was like this:

1st María Eugenia Vidal (Together for Change) 19.6%.

2nd Victoria Tolosa Paz (Front of All) 14.5%.

3rd Fernanda Raverta (Front of All) 14.1%.

4th Malena Galmarini (Front of All) 10.1%.

5th Elisa Carrió (Together for Change) 6.1%.

6th Florence Arietto (Together for Change) 3.5%.

7th Cynthia Hotton (Values ​​for my Country) 2.6%.

8th Romina Del Plá (Left Front) 2.4%.

9th Lilia Lemoine (Libertarian Front) 2.2%.

10th Graciela Camano (Federal Consensus) 1.8%.

– White 10.7%.

– I don’t know 12.4%.

Beyond the curiosity of the female monopoly and the fact that it is still a parameter, it is about an unlikely scenario. And where, for example, the libertarian candidate (Jose Luis Espert) could go internal with Together for Change and add something there as well.

General choice, with one offer per space

Finally, the consultant inquires: “If the elections for the Chamber of Deputies were today and the following lists were presented, which one would you vote for?” And it offers a variant for space, where choose heads of lists between names that ring but are not confirmed.

Again the Front of All (in this case represented by Daniel Scioli) comes first, with an advantage close to 10 points over Juntos por el Cambio (with Jorge Macri as a reference).

A gap that could eventually be narrowed if the almost five points of the Republican Peronism of Miguel Angel Pichetto are added. Although in electoral politics, an alliance between two does not always guarantee the sum of what each had separately.

v1.6 Voting intention in Province 3 Based on a Buenos Aires survey of 1,229 cases. On %

In this table, the order looks like this:

1st Front of All (headed by Daniel Scioli) 33.1%.

2nd Together for Change (led by Jorge Macri) 23.5%.

3rd Libertarian Front (led by José Luis Espert) 5.7%.

4th Republican Peronism (led by Miguel Ángel Pichetto) 4.7%.

5th Left Front (headed by Nicolás del Caño) 3.6%.

Analysis of results and other surveys

Consulted by Clarín about these numbers, from Projection they assured that they see “a polarization scenario similar to that of the last election. The two main forces each consolidate 70% of their votes in 2019. But there is a high level of undecided and in the case of migrations, they would not go from one pole to the other, but rather it would be an opportunity for third options“. Telephone for Peronism not K that drives (a) Florencio Randazzo?

These are, however, very preliminary numbers, and with the background that for the last elections, no one foresaw such a big gap in favor of the Frente de Todos, neither at the national level nor in the province of Buenos Aires, and above all for the PASO.



Former Minister Florencio Randazzo in a talk with militants from the province of Córdoba. He could head a variant of the PJ no K in Buenos Aires.

In this context, perhaps, the dispersion of Buenos Aires numbers is not so striking. Clarion brought forward the weekend a surprising study that for the first time gave up Together for the Change in the Province. It was from the consulting firm Management & Fit.

And this Monday, too Clarion gave an account of another Buenos Aires poll, of a very reliable pollster for Peronism, which also placed the opposition a few points above and It had alarmed Cristina Kirchner herself.

On the other hand, another close antecedent published by this newspaper, of the consulting firm Opinion, where the ruling party appeared at the top, but with an advantage of only three points.

