D.he Union is increasingly losing trust, according to a recent survey: In the Sunday trend of the Kantar polling institute, the CDU / CSU fell to the lowest level in six months for “Bild am Sonntag”.

According to the survey, the Union lost a point compared to the previous week and now comes to 34 percent. It last had less in the first week of April with 33 percent – its peak this year was 40 percent at the end of May.

According to the survey, the AfD loses two points compared to the previous week; it slips to nine percent. Left and FDP each lose one point and now come to eight and five percent respectively.

The Greens, on the other hand, posted significant gains: They gained two percentage points in the survey and this week they achieved 20 percent. The SPD can also grow slightly, it comes to 17 percent.