The Union parties, CDU and CSU are losing ground in the current trend barometer from RTL and ntv. The parties are at a low of 26 percent.

Munich / Berlin – The Federal Republic of Germany is in a state of emergency because of the pandemic. The corona management of the federal government and the increased cases of corruption in the ranks of the CDU and CSU are causing frustration among the German population. Current surveys show the discontent of the population.

Union polls in the basement

The polls of the trend barometer of the RTL media group indicate a nosedive of the Union parties. You lose three percentage points last week. The CDU and its sister party CSU are currently 26 percent, four percentage points away from the Greens. The last time the Union had such a historic low in the survey results was in February 2000 during the revelations of the CDU donation affair under the former party chairman and Federal Chancellor Helmut Kohl. The results of the Union parties were even worse after the European elections in 2019.

Crisis of confidence in the German government

The most recent Forsa surveys Forsa can of course be linked to the revelations of the lobbying and corruption scandals in the CDU and CSU. Many of the newly emerging corruption cases are also known to be directly related to the federal government’s pandemic management. Keyword: mask affair. The confidence that has been placed in the government’s competence has been damaged. According to the Forsa survey, 18 percent see the Union as the leading party in the question of which party can constructively deal with the problems in Germany. Subsequently, the Greens come to nine percent and the SPD, as a coalition party, only 7 percent. 58 percent of those surveyed do not see any of the existing parties as politically competent. For the survey, 2511 people were interviewed between March 16 and 22.

Union parties in opposition in today’s federal election

And things continue to grow: if there were parliamentary elections today, the Union could even cease to be a ruling party. It is possible that she will become part of the opposition.

According to the latest surveys, the parties could expect the following results: CDU / CSU 26 percent, SPD 16 percent, FDP 10 percent, Alliance 90 / The Greens 22 percent, Left 8 percent, AfD 10 percent. Other parties account for 8 percent. The rate of non-voters or undecided would be 21 percent.

According to this result, a government with a traffic light coalition would be possible. This coalition would have 373 seats, the Greens would have 171 seats in the Bundestag, followed by the SPD with 124 and the FDP with 78. The strongest parliamentary group remains the Union with 205 members. A coalition between the Union and the Greens with 376 mandates would also be conceivable. For a majority capable of governing, 360 seats are required.

Big winners are Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen

Compared to the last federal election in 2017, the party alliance CDU and CSU would lose 41 members of the Bundestag. As the big winners of the survey, the Greens would have gained 104 seats. Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock are also far ahead of Armin Laschet in terms of chancellor preference. Only Markus Söder scores best among all candidates in terms of approval ratings.

List of rubric lists: © Michael Kappeler / dpa