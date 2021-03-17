The polls for CDU * / CSU * are currently not good.

Berlin – In the course of the discussion about the mask affair, the Union has clearly lost its approval in the federal government, according to a survey. CDU / CSU could currently expect 29 percent of the vote – four percentage points less than in the previous week,

as the survey published on Wednesday by the opinion research institute Forsa for the RTL / ntv “trend barometer” revealed. The Union was at this survey level for the last time in winter 2020 – before the outbreak of the corona pandemic.

The Greens in particular benefited from the weakness of the Union, improving by three percentage points to 21 percent. The values ​​of the SPD (16 percent), AfD (10 percent), FDP and Left (8 percent each) remained unchanged.

If there were already Bundestag elections, the parties could expect the following result: CDU / CSU would come to 29 percent after 32.9 percent in the last Bundestag election, the SPD to 16 percent (20.5 percent), the FDP to 8 percent ( 10.7 percent), the Greens to 21 percent (8.9 percent), the Left to 8 percent (9.2 percent) and the AfD to 10 percent (12.6 percent). 8 percent would choose one of the other parties (5.2 percent).

At 22 percent, the number of non-voters and undecided is slightly below the proportion of non-voters in the 2017 federal election (23.8 percent).

A new Bundestag would currently have 728 members. The distribution of seats: CDU / CSU 232, Greens 165, SPD 126, FDP 63, Linke 63 and AfD 79 members. The Greens could expect 98 additional parliamentarians compared to the 2017 federal election, and all other parties would lose seats. For a majority capable of governing, one would need 365 seats in the new parliament. With a total of 397 mandates, only black-green could form a government at the moment. The Union and the SPD would jointly have 358 seats, green-red-red and a traffic light coalition (green-red-yellow) would each have 354 members; they would therefore not be able to govern.

In the chancellor question, both conceivable Union candidates have lost one percentage point compared to the previous week. However, Markus Söder still scores the highest. If the German citizens could choose their chancellor directly, 36 percent would currently choose a candidate for Chancellor Söder – his possible competitor Robert Habeck would get 20 percent (plus 2 percentage points), SPD chancellor Olaf Scholz 15 percent (unchanged). If the Union were to nominate Armin Laschet as candidate for chancellor, he would currently come to 21 percent and would be one percentage point behind Habeck and one percentage point ahead of Scholz. Habeck could gain a percentage point compared to the previous week, the value for Scholz remains unchanged.

For the survey carried out by the opinion research institute forsa on behalf of Mediengruppe RTL, 2501 people were interviewed from March 9th to 15th. The statistical margin of error is plus / minus percentage points.