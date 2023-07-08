More than 60 percent of the Dutch people think it’s fine that the cabinet fell on Friday after negotiations about asylum policy broke down. Outgoing Prime Minister Rutte does not have to come back from three-quarters of the Dutch. And striking: CDA voters would rather not see Wopke Hoekstra return as party leader, Sigrid Kaag is also no longer very popular with her supporters.

That appears from research of One today among 18,000 people. Many survey participants are happy that the government has ‘finally stepped down’. ‘They only played political games for their own gain,’ is one of the reactions. The respondents call it ‘an unhappy marriage’ and think that ‘nothing came out of their hands’ because of the major differences between the coalition parties. Only 15 percent believe that the Rutte IV cabinet has done a good job. The cabinet therefore failed their exam: the Dutchman gives them a 3.6.

‘Rutte era is over’

More than 40 percent of those questioned hold Mark Rutte responsible for the fall of the cabinet. His era is now over, according to most respondents One today. “For almost three-quarters (72 percent) it is unacceptable that he should return as prime minister of the next cabinet. Many voters hold him responsible for the problems that are currently playing in the country and think it is time for a breath of fresh air.” See also Heat wave: Medical President calls for heat alarm system - Germany "poorly prepared"

But one in five respondents thinks a Rutte V cabinet is a good idea. According to the research, these are mainly VVD voters. “I wouldn’t know who else to vote for. I can’t move. And it depends on the other parties, he is a good problem solver.” One today a VVD voter.’

Kaag and Hoekstra

CDA voters are hard on Wopke Hoekstra, the survey shows: only a third want to see him again as party leader. Slightly more than half of the CDA members hope that former secretary of state Mona Keijzer will return and lead the party in the elections. But there is also hope for the return of ‘prodigal son’ Pieter Omtzigt: ,,I very much hope that the CDA party leadership steps over its own shadow, embraces Pieter Omtzigt again and supports him as a party leader of a CDA. 2.0”, said a CDA voter. Omtzigt himself announced on Friday that he would make a decision about his political future within a few weeks. See also Gerard: "We can give war to anyone"

The position of D66 leader Sigrid Kaag is also precarious. Half of the D66 voters (52 percent) think it’s ok if she returns as party leader. But 38 percent don’t like it. More popular are caretaker Minister of Climate and Energy Rob Jetten (acceptable to 65 percent of D66 voters as party leader) and party leader Jan Paternotte (57 percent).

Mirjam Bikker, the political leader of the fourth coalition party ChristenUnie, is in a better position. Three-quarters (76 percent) see it in her as the leader of the party. CU minister Carola Schouten scores about as well.

To assure

Half of the respondents are concerned about the consequences of the fall of the government for our country. ‘We have an asylum crisis, a serious housing crisis, a war, education has been eroded and healthcare is being overrun. No time to stick to your principles,’ says someone in the study. See also Is the end of supper coming?

The survey was held on Friday evening 7 July (after the fall of the cabinet) and Saturday 8 July. 17,825 members of the One today opinion panel. Including 3508 voters who voted for the VVD in the elections in 2021, 2912 for D66, 1758 for the CDA and 693 for the ChristenUnie.

Watch all our videos about politics here:

Comment can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name are placed. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.