Poll, political leaders: first Letta, second Salvini, third Meloni. Calenda beats Conte

Enrico Letta first with 38.5%, in second position Matteo Salvini with 37.1%, third Giorgia Meloni with 36.9%. It is the result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab210, on confidence of Italians in political leaders. Fourth position for Carlo Calenda (33.8%) who beats Giuseppe Conte (33.4%). Followed by Emma Bonino, Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Renzi.

Between political forces the Democratic Party is confirmed in first position with 22.8%, an increase of 0.4. Overtaking of the League, up by 0.4% to 18.4, on Fratelli d’Italia, down to 18.1% (0.2). The M5S recovered slightly at 14.6%. Splash of Forza Italia at 7.2%.

As for the trust of the ministers of the Draghi government Marta Cartabia wins with 52.9%, followed by Daniele Franco. Another three above 50%: Enrico Giovannini, Roberto Speranza and Giancarlo Giorgetti. Last in the ranking is Patrizio Bianchi (Education) with 37.1%.

THE TABLES



