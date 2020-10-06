A vast majority of French people questioned trust doctors, but at the same time, more than three quarters of them are worried about the health situation.

The French are almost unanimous in trusting health actors to fight against the Covid-19 epidemic. This is what emerges from the Observatoire de la santé survey carried out by Odoxa for the MNH (Mutuelle nationale des hospitaliers), franceinfo, Figaro Santé and the Health Chair of SciencesPo. More than nine in ten respondents (92%) trust doctors in this way. They are even 96% to place their trust in nurses.

The health situation linked to Covid-19 worries three quarters of French people (77%). This concern even affects 84% ​​of hospital staff. According to this survey, the French are especially worried about the health of their loved ones, at 74%. Almost six in ten (57%) wonder about their own health. Among working people, 59% fear being contaminated in their workplace. This fear affects nearly seven in ten caregivers (68%).

Overall, the French are grateful to the hospital system for having been able to cope with the health crisis last spring. More than eight in ten (83%) feel they did well.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health is struggling to establish itself as a trusted actor. Only 46% of French people give it credit, but it is on the rise. The ministry of Olivier Véran has gained 10 points since April.

Despite this confidence, for more than two-thirds of French people (68%), the future of health establishments is insufficiently taken into account by the public authorities. They unanimously consider (97%) that this future constitutes a major social issue. A feeling that is shared by 96% of hospital staff. 93% of retirees and 64% of students have the same feeling.

The French even remain pessimistic. 61% believe that the quality of care provided by health facilities will deteriorate in the future. And this pessimism is major among caregivers. They are 91% to see the gloomy future. According to this survey, the French believe, at 82%, that the human, financial and material resources currently available to public hospitals are insufficient. And caregivers feel even more helpless. 89% of them consider that they do not have sufficient means to properly care for patients.

Despite this observation, seven in ten French people (71%) would recommend their child to be a doctor. 58% would push them to be a doctor in the hospital, and two-thirds (64%) to become a nurse. But three quarters of hospital staff (74%) would not recommend that their child follow the same path as them. 77% of nurses and 74% of nursing aides are not prescribers. On the other hand, one in two doctors (52%) would advise their child to exercise the same profession.

According to this survey, this lack of interest is explained by the fact that the health professions are no longer as attractive as in the past. 59% of French people have this feeling which is also shared by 82% of hospital staff. All aspects of the nursing profession have deteriorated: working conditions (84%), remuneration (71%) or the interest of the profession (85%).

For their part, hospital staff are convinced that their work is not recognized for its fair value (82%) and that they do not have motivating development prospects (74%). The dissatisfaction with the work of hospital staff continues to grow. It was 36% in November 2017. It is now 56%.

This survey was carried out among 2,004 people representative of the French population aged 18 and over, and interviewed via the Internet from September 16 to 21. 3,910 hospital health professionals were also interviewed online from September 11 to 25.