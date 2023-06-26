With pollThe trainers Ron Jans, Pascal Jansen, Joseph Oosting, Arne Slot and Maurice Steijn have a chance to win the Rinus Michels Award, which will be presented this afternoon. The trainers’ union Coaches Professional Football (CBV) has nominated these five for the award for the trainer/coach of the year in the premier league. Last year, Feyenoord coach Slot received the Rinus Michels Award.

Under the leadership of Slot, Feyenoord won the national title for the first time since 2017. Slot won the award last year after leading Feyenoord to the Conference League final in his first season. In it, the team from Rotterdam lost to AS Roma.



poll Which coach deserves the Rinus Michels Award? Arne Slot (58%)

Ron Jans (24%)

Maurice Steyn (13%)

Joseph Oosting (3%)

Pascal Jansen (2%)

Jansen finished fourth in the Eredivisie with AZ and reached the semi-finals in the Conference League with the Alkmaarders this season, losing to West Ham United. Jans secured the ticket for the preliminary round of the Conference League with FC Twente last Sunday via the play-offs. Steijn, who seems to be the new coach of Ajax, finished sixth in the Eredivisie with Sparta Rotterdam and Oosting ninth with RKC. This is the best ranking in years for both clubs.

In the Kitchen Champion Division, John Lammers (Heracles Almelo), Alex Pastoor (Almere City), Rob Penders (FC Eindhoven), Dick Schreuder (PEC Zwolle) and Maurice Verberne (MVV Maastricht) have been nominated for the prize of trainer/coach of the year. All head coaches from professional football are allowed to vote. The winners will be honored this afternoon at Papendal. See also EU announces 4th package of sanctions against Russia

