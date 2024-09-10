Home policy

From: Bettina Menzel

A recent survey shows the importance of the TV debate between Harris and Trump on the US election. For 30 percent of those surveyed, the debate influenced their voting decision.

Washington, DC – In the past, many a TV debate has determined the outcome of US election decided. For the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and their Republican opponents Donald Trump There is a lot at stake this year. According to a recent survey by the US media, seven out of ten Americans want NPR according to the television debate.

Almost all Americans want to watch the TV debate: 30 percent say the debate influences their voting decision

70 percent, and thus a large proportion of citizens in the USA, plan to watch the TV debate “in full or in large part”. Another 23 percent say that they will not watch much of the debate, but “will follow the news about it closely”. Only six percent of those surveyed do not want to watch the debate or pay attention to the reporting on it. In short: what happens in the debate will reach almost all eligible voters in the USA in one way or another. The pressure on Harris and Trump is high.

When asked how much the TV debate would influence their voting decision, 14 percent answered NPR with “very strongly”, 16 percent with “quite a lot”, 27 percent with “not particularly” and 42 percent with “not at all”. One percent of those surveyed were unsure. The bottom line is that the debate has influenced around 30 percent of the voters surveyed on who they vote for. Eight out of ten said NPR also announced that he would definitely vote in the 2024 US election.

The US presidential candidates Kamala Harris (Democrat) and Donald Trump (Republican). © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire/Hyosub Shin

Poll shows clear differences: Trump scores on the economy, Harris on women’s rights

As different as the candidates are, their strategies for the duel are also different. According to reports wants to republicanwho has already taken part in numerous TV debates and thus has a lot of experience, relies primarily on his political instinct. Harris, on the other hand, is preparing intensively for the debate – including with simulations.

There is a lot at stake for the Democrat in particular: Harris must score points in the TV debate on content and raise her profile. Recently, 28 percent of respondents in another survey said they did not know enough about Harris. Only nine percent of respondents were of this opinion when it came to Trump. For voters, the US election: the economy as the most important issueMigration, healthcare, women’s rights and foreign policy issues are also likely to be of interest.

Close neck-and-neck race in the 2024 US election: Harris and Trump almost neck and neck

As the NPR-Survey showed that respondents also see the candidates’ skills as being distributed differently: When asked who as president could deal better with certain issues, 56 percent named Kamala Harris and only 42 percent named Trump when it came to abortion. However, respondents thought the Republican had more skills when it came to immigration (53 percent), the Middle East (51 percent) and the economy (52 percent). Here, the Democrat achieved 46 percent, 47 percent and 48 percent respectively. Harris needs to make her positions clearer on these issues in the TV debate.

Philadelphia prepares for TV debate between Harris and Trump

Meanwhile, Harris and Trump are leading in the US election campaign, according to the NPR-Poll almost tied: 49 percent would currently vote for Harris, 48 ​​percent tend to vote for Trump. The latest poll by the New York Times and Siena College came to a different conclusion: For the first time since she began her candidacy, the Democrat was behind Trump with 47 percent, who received 48 percent. However, the gap between the two candidates was within the margin of error in both surveys – and is therefore not meaningful. Polls are always snapshots. A lot can still change before the election in November – also due to the TV debate.

NPR conducted the survey from September 3 to 5. The Marist polling institute surveyed 1,529 adult Americans via cell phone, landline and online survey panels in English and Spanish. The margin of error of the survey is +/- 3.2 percentage points. The actual values ​​may therefore be higher or lower by this margin.