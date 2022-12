How did you feel about this article?

Florida’s re-elected governor Ron DeSantis. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Giorgio Viera

By a margin of 56% to 33%, conservative voters chose Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as the next US president, over former Republican President Donald Trump, who formally launched a new presidential campaign last month.

The survey by Suffolk University was conducted after candidates backed by Trump in the midterm elections, which were held just now, did not do as well as had been hoped.

“There’s a new Republican sheriff on the block,” says David Paleologos, director of the Center for Political Research at Suffolk University.

“DeSantis trumps Trump not only among the general public, but also among Republican-leaning voters, who have been the former president’s base. Republicans and conservative independent voters increasingly want Trumpism without Donald Trump,” concludes the expert.

According to the poll, DeSantis would also lead Biden 47% to 43% in a hypothetical election. About 7% of survey participants said they were undecided about who to choose.

DeSantis, 44, was re-elected governor in November, winning by a wide margin of more than 1.5 million votes, Florida’s biggest in 40 years.