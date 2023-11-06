A new electoral survey, released by the newspaper New York Timesthis Sunday (5), shows former president Donald Trump’s favoritism over the current American president, Joe Biden, in five decisive states in the USA.

The American elections take place in November next year.

According to the results of the survey, the Democrat lost to Trump, his likely Republican rival at the polls, by four to 10 percentage points in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

According to the research, which was organized by the newspaper itself in partnership with the Siena CollegeBiden is ahead of the former president only in Wisconsin, by two percentage points.

Voters consulted in key states stated that they disagree with the policies presented by the Biden administration, which have not favored them in recent years.

Another issue criticized in the survey is the age of the Democrat, who turns 81 at the end of this month and is considered the oldest president in American history.

A significant 71% of respondents said he was “too old” to be an effective president, including 54% of his supporters.

Meanwhile, just 19% of Trump supporters considered age a factor of concern. The Republican is 77 years old.

Younger people, under 30, gave the current president an advantage by just one percentage point and the Democrat’s favoritism among Hispanics fell to single digits.

In urban areas, Biden won only half of the voting intentions compared to what Trump achieved in rural regions of the USA.

According to NYTblack voters, once seen as a strong wing for Democrats, now registered 22% support for Trump in the states consulted, a number not seen in presidential elections for a Republican in recent years.

Adding all this up, Trump leads by 10 points in Nevada, six in Georgia, five in Arizona, five in Michigan and four in Pennsylvania.

On the economic issue, 59% of voters said they trust Trump more than Biden to manage the country.

The former president’s favoritism in the survey covered men and women, people with and without a university degree, of all age groups and income levels.

Voters under 30 said they had more confidence in Trump on the economy by a margin of 28 percentage points, after years of inflation and high interest rates in the country.