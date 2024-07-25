“New York Times/Siena College” survey finds a technical tie between the Republican and the possible Democratic candidate

Search New York Times/Siena College released this Thursday (25.Jul.2024) shows that the former president and Republican Party candidate in the United States presidential election, Donald Trumphe has 48% of voting intentions, against 46% of the leading candidate for the Democrats’ seat, the vice president Kamala Harris. They are tied within the margin of error of 3.3 pp (percentage points).

The survey was conducted from Monday (Jul 22) to Wednesday (Jul 24), after the Republican convention that confirmed Trump’s nomination on July 15, and the withdrawal of current President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) from seeking re-election to the White House on Sunday (Jul 21). 1,142 registered voters were interviewed by telephone, in English and Spanish.

Kamala’s replacement by Biden in the poll resulted in an increase in the percentage of votes for the Democrats. In comparison with the survey NYTimes/Siena held from June 28 to July 2, Biden (43%) appeared behind Trump (49%)with a difference of 6 pp, after the poor performance in the 1st debate, on June 27th.

Support Kamala

The poll also shows that 79% are in favor of choosing Kamala Harris as the Democrats’ candidate for the November elections, while 14% responded that the party should “appoint a different person”. Another 7% said they were undecided or did not respond.

According to the report, the vice president also “was doing best among groups where Biden was weakest, especially younger voters and nonwhite voters”.

“At the same time, some Democrats worry that she may not maintain the same strengths that Biden has enjoyed among older voters, for whom polls show some erosion of Democratic support.”says the NYTimes.

The vice president’s public image has also improved by 10 percentage points since February. The survey shows that 46% have a positive opinion “very favorable” (23%) or “a little favorable” (23%) about it.

Kamala surpasses Biden, who has a 43% favorable opinion of him, however, he remains behind Trump, with 48%.