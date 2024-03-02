Trump and Biden are the favorites to compete for the position of head of the White House in November in the presidential elections | Photo: Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP

A survey by the New York Times and Siena College released this Saturday (2) puts former president Donald Trump ahead in the presidential race with the current president, Joe Biden. According to the poll, Trump has 48% of voting intentions, against 43% for Biden.

The survey also shows that 47% of respondents disapprove of Joe Biden's government, the highest rate recorded since the beginning of the current term. Furthermore, 10% of those who declared themselves voters for the current president in 2020 said they intend to change their vote to Trump. The former Republican president, in turn, maintains 97% of his previous voters.

The survey brings other worrying numbers for the Biden government. Only one in four voters believe the country is heading in the right direction, while 43% of voters believe current policies have harmed them personally. And, for more than half of those interviewed, the country's economic condition is considered bad.

The NYT/Siena survey interviewed 980 registered voters across the country between February 25th and 28th. The survey's overall margin of error is 3.5 percentage points, while among those who answered all questions, the margin of error is four points.